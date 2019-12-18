Noem, Rounds Request U.S Army Corps of Engineers Increase Missouri River Mainstem Dam Releases to Prepare for Spring Runoff

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. Mike Rounds sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting a marginal increase in releases from Gavins Point Dam. This would allow additional storage in the dam system to accommodate runoff this upcoming spring. Additionally, Noem and Rounds urged USACE to take measures to improve predictions in order to prevent significant flooding during wet years and to make sure water is available during a drought. “At this time, our primary concern is increasing the flows slightly from the mainstem system storage through next spring,” wrote Noem and Rounds in their letter. “We are not advocating the USACE increase releases to irresponsible levels, triggering ice jam formation and producing winter flooding. Instead, we request a marginal increase in system releases from Gavins Point. “Moving forward, we would like to see the USACE take measures to improve predictions on runoff entering the mainstem system. Expanding the states’ existing mesonets would be one option to improve data accessibility. We believe several other technological and equipment modernization measures could be considered to have the most sophisticated predictive analysis reasonably possible. Additionally, we would like to see the USACE look into expanding their predictive algorithms so as to dynamically manage reservoir levels, reducing the potential for floods and increasing water availability during drought conditions.”