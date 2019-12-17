South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order re-appointing the Hazard Mitigation Team. The team consists of representatives from 11 state agencies and other non-governmental personnel and is designed to assist counties in mitigation planning efforts.

“As a State, we need to make sure we’re doing everything possible to help communities recover from this year’s devastating storms, but we also need to better prepare for extreme weather in the future,” said Noem. “The Hazard Mitigation Team is an interagency effort to come alongside counties, communities, and tribes in order to reduce future damage from natural disasters. I’m confident this approach, along with the infrastructure disaster recovery program previously announced, will be incredibly beneficial to local governments as we link arms in this effort.



Governor Noem has charged the team with reducing or eliminating the physical, financial, and psychological impacts of natural disasters by implementing programs to reduce the amount of damage incurred following major storms.

The South Dakota Hazard Mitigation Team consists of representatives from the following departments and offices:

Office of the Governor

Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Department of Agriculture

Department of Education – Historic Preservation Office

Department of Environmental and Natural Resources

Department of Game, Fish, and Parks

Department of Health

Department of Public Safety – Office of Emergency Management

Department of Transportation

Department of Tribal Relations

Bureau of Administration – Risk Management

State Climatologist

This team is led by the state Office of Emergency Management.