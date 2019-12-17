Noem re-appoints team to assist counties in mitigation efforts
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order re-appointing the Hazard Mitigation Team. The team consists of representatives from 11 state agencies and other non-governmental personnel and is designed to assist counties in mitigation planning efforts.
“As a State, we need to make sure we’re doing everything possible to help communities recover from this year’s devastating storms, but we also need to better prepare for extreme weather in the future,” said Noem. “The Hazard Mitigation Team is an interagency effort to come alongside counties, communities, and tribes in order to reduce future damage from natural disasters. I’m confident this approach, along with the infrastructure disaster recovery program previously announced, will be incredibly beneficial to local governments as we link arms in this effort.
The South Dakota Hazard Mitigation Team consists of representatives from the following departments and offices:
This team is led by the state Office of Emergency Management.