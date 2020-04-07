Noem pushes businesses to limit groups amid calls for action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Mayors, nurses and doctors across South Dakota have urged Gov. Kristi Noem to take action to restrict daily activity. From online petitions to open letters to the Republican governor, many think she is not taking enough action to curb the spread of the virus. Noem has budged a little. She issued an executive order to more forcefully tell businesses to limit group gatherings to 10. She also ordered people in the hardest-hit area of the state to stay home for the next three weeks if they are over 65 or have chronic health conditions. But Noem also says she will continue to allow businesses to stay open.