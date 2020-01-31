Noem proposes streamlined permitting for feedlots

AP- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing a streamlined permitting process for feedlots, other agriculture projects and energy development. The Republican governor announced a bill that would establish statewide protocols for the permitting process for feedlots and other projects. She said it would bring “consistency and predictability” to the permitting process. Feedlots have sparked controversy in communities across the state as the number has grown in recent years. Feedlots, or concentrated animal feeding operations, hold thousands of animals in a confined space. Opponents complain about the environmental and odor problems. Supporters say they bring financial opportunities to agricultural communities.