Noem previews plan to spend $1.25 billion coronavirus relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has previewed her plan to disburse the $1.25 billion the state has received from the federal government for coronavirus relief. She says she’ll pass on some of the money to state and local governments responding to the coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing governors to use the money and share it with local governments. The Republican governor says she will put the funds towards health care, small businesses, education and local governments. She still hopes to use some to make up for revenue loss, but would need federal approval to do that.