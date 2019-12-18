Noem Meets with President Trump, Vice President Pence in White House to Discuss Regulatory Reform

This year, Noem signed HB1111 into law, which eases the professional licensing process for the spouses of military members assigned to Ellsworth Air Force base or other locations in South Dakota.

“More than 20 percent of military spouses cited state licensing regulations as one of their greatest challenges,” said Noem. “The law we enacted this year changed that reality for South Dakota’s military families, fast-tracking military spouses through the licensing process and expanding the experienced talent pool of South Dakota’s workforce.”

South Dakota is the second least-regulated state in the nation, with only 44,000 regulatory restrictions.