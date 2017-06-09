Noem Introduces Legislation to Protect Families Challenged by Drug Abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative Kristi Noem Thursday introduced the “Supporting Families in Substance Abuse Treatment Act”, which aims to strengthen a state or tribe’s ability to keep families together through the parent’s drug addiction treatment.

“The dramatic rise in drug trafficking, and the violent crimes that often accompany it, has alarmed many in our state – and for good reason,” said Noem. “Programs that center around keeping families together have proven to be highly effective in supporting parent-child bonding and reducing substance abuse relapses. Unfortunately, barriers exist that make a family-focused approach difficult. If enacted, the Supporting Families in Substance Abuse Treatment Act would remove these roadblocks, better enabling states and tribes to seek family-centered solutions when appropriate.”

Under the legislation, states and tribes would have the authority to grant federal foster care support payments to children while placed with a parent in a residential, family-based treatment facility.