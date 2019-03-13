Noem encourages no travel until storm is past

A strong winter storm system is moving through the region causing blizzard conditions, road closures, flooding and other complications for all in its path.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says state agencies have done what they could to prepare in advance.

She says the state is deploying resources when requested by local, county or state officials.

Noem encourages people to delay any travel plans until the storm is past.

State offices in 39 counties didn’t open today (Wed.) and the Governor says whether or not offices are closed again tomorrow hasn’t been determined yet.