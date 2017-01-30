Noem Backs Pause on Refugees From ‘Terrorist-Held’ Areas

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem says she supports a temporary pause on refugees from “terrorist-held” areas in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Noem says that she shares Trump’s concerns about America’s ability to screen refugees. The Republican congresswoman says her first priority is the safety of the American people.

Trump signed an order Friday suspending refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely barring the processing of refugees from Syria.

It also temporarily bars citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S., but there’s confusion about how it applies to certain groups, like U.S. legal permanent residents.

Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both Republicans, didn’t immediately comment.