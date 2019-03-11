Noem Approves Bill Allowing Schools to Carry Opioid Antidotes

Gov. Kristi Noem today signed SB84, a bill that allows trained staff at schools to administer opioid antidotes in case of an overdose. “In recent years, opioids have stolen the lives of hundreds of South Dakotans, and students are not immune,” said Noem. “As we work to educate students on the extreme consequences of opioids, meth, and other drugs, we must also take steps to help those already caught in addiction. This bill allows trained staff at schools to administer an opioid antidote if a student has overdosed, giving them another chance for recovery. If one life is saved as a result of this legislation, it’s worth it.”