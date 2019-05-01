Noem appoints Marlette as state Adjutant General

Gov. Kristi Noem announced today the appointment of Brigadier General Jeffery P. Marlette to serve as the Adjutant General for the South Dakota National Guard. The appointment is effective June 8, 2019 upon the retirement of Major General Tim Reisch.

As the state’s 22nd Adjutant General, Marlette will serve as the Commanding General for both the South Dakota Air and Army National Guard and will guide the preparation of approximately 4,200 Air and Army National Guard citizen Soldiers and Airman and 950 full-time federal and state employees to respond in times of state or national emergency.

“General Marlette is a leader and a public servant,” said Noem. “He shares my vision for our National Guard, and together we’ll work to enhance recruiting and training and ensure our troops are ready for any and all missions that come their way,”

“It’s an honor to serve our state and our governor in this role,” said Marlette. “We have the best Soldiers and Airmen in the country, and I intend to continue this tradition of success and look for ways to better prepare the men and women of the National Guard for the future missions we will be asked to undertake.”

General Marlette began his military service when he enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1980. He received his commission through the South Dakota Military Academy Officer Candidate School in 1982. General Marlette’s command assignments include Commander, 235th General Supply Company, Commander, 2nd Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, Commander, Joint Forces Headquarters and Commander, 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. During his tenure as Commander, 2nd Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, the Battalion successfully deployed, served 14 months, and re-deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II. The Battalion was awarded the Distinguished Unit Citation for their outstanding performance during their deployment. In April 2007, General Marlette was named the first Commander of the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, commanding in excess of 2,200 South Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers. Marlette assumed duties as Assistant Adjutant General – Army in April of 2011 where he served as the Commanding General for 3,200 soldiers.

Since 2015, Marlette has served as West River Regional Director for U.S. Senator Mike Rounds where he supports the Senator’s work on the Senate Armed Services and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees. In his civilian career, Marlette led Gettysburg School District as Superintendent and Elementary Principal and later held a similar role in New Underwood School District.

As Adjutant General, Marlette will be responsible for formulating and implementing all policies and plans affecting Air and Army National Guard members in South Dakota. He will serve on the Governor’s cabinet leading the Department of the Military.