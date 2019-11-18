Governor Kristi Noem announced that the 2019 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. CST. The public is invited to join Governor Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding as they welcome guests and light the Capitol trees.

“Christmas in the Capitol is a wonderful tradition that Pierre residents and folks across South Dakota enjoy every year,” said Noem. “I’m thrilled to continue the festivities and highlight the different elements of our hometowns through the tree displays. Come visit the Capitol and catch the Christmas spirit!”

The Capitol Christmas display includes around 90 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and state government offices. This year’s theme for Christmas at the Capitol is “Hometown Christmas.”

The largest tree in the Capitol, a 35-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, is being decorated by the South Dakota Realtors Association and was donated by Andrew Forest and Ciara Rounds of Pierre. After being trimmed, the tree stands at 25.5 feet in the rotunda.

At the ceremony, music will be provided by the James Valley Christian High School Choir and the Haakon County Crooners.

Immediately after the ceremony, kids of all ages can pose for pictures with Santa Claus in front of the South Dakota Christmas tree. Parents are reminded to bring their cameras.

The holiday display will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting on Nov. 27. The last day to view the display is Dec. 26.

You can follow the Christmas at the Capitol events on Facebook or visit the website at christmasatthecapitol.sd.gov.