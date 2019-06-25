Noel Laramie 1944 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Noel Laramie, 74, died June 16, 2019. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 27th at 2pm CST with a viewing at 1pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Burial will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre.

Noel was born in Pierre, on December 8th 1944 to Frances and Russell Laramie. He grew up in Ft. Pierre and was one of the original owners of the Hopscotch. Noel enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was friends with many.

Noel is survived by his sister Carol “Poogie” Laramie, his nephews Nick and Vince, niece Gabrielle, and his girlfriend Catherine Strangerhorse.

Noel was proceeded in death by his parents Frances and Russell Laramie.

Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com