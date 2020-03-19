NOAA: Parts of SD, ND and MN have greatest potential for spring flooding

NOAA forecasters predict widespread flooding this spring, but don’t expect it to be as severe as the historic floods last year (2019).

Major to moderate flooding is likely in 23 states with the most significant flood potential being in parts of South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

NOAA Climate Prediction Center information shows the potential for major flooding is elevated along the Red River, the James River and parts of the Upper Mississippi River. The Center is forecasting above-average temperatures across the country this spring, as well as above-average precipitation in the central and eastern US. Significant rainfall events could trigger flood conditions on top of already saturated soils.