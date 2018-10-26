No One Injured in House Fire Thursday Afternoon in Pierre

One person was home, but was able to evacuate during a house fire in the northwest part of Pierre this afternoon (Thurs.).

Fire chief Ian Paul says upon arrival at the home near the intersection of Huron Avenue and Seventh Street, there was heavy smoke showing from the street side and moderate smoke on the backside.

Once they opened the attic from the outside, Paul says it was a stubborn fire for a bit but they were able to put it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.