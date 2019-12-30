No one hurt when car slides off 4th Street in Pierre, lodges in concrete culvert

A Pierre woman wasn’t injured, but the vehicle she was driving sustained about $5000 damage after it slid off of 4th Street near Mickelson Pond about 1:30 Saturday morning.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says officers discovered a vehicle driven by Nancy Gordon had slid off 4th Street due to the slick road conditions and became lodged in a concrete culvert.

No one was injured in the crash and the vehicle wasn’t recovered until the following day due to adverse weather conditions.