No One Hurt in Early Morning Fire in Pierre

No one was injured in a mobile home fire early Saturday morning in Pierre.

Pierre Fire Department deputy chief Paula Tronvold says when firefighters arrived at the 2700 block of East Humboldt Street, they noted smoke and fire showing from the mobile home.

Tronvold says the resident of the mobile home—and his dog–got out safely.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours. Other responders on scene included the Fort Pierre Fire Fire Department, AMR, Red Cross and local law enforcement.

The Red Cross provided temporary accommodations for the occupant.