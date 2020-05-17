No new coronavirus related deaths reported in SD over the weekend

This weekend’s (Sunday, May 17) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state since Friday.

In central South Dakota, Todd and Tripp counties each reported one new positive test, bringing totals in those counties to 16 and 2, respectively.

To date, in South Dakota:

currently active cases– 1219

currently hospitalized– 77

recovered– 2724

total positive tests– 3987

total negative tests– 24,572

ever hospitalized– 312

deaths– 44

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence on the covid.sd.gov website.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–

Buffalo– 1

Campbell–

Corson– 3

Dewey–

Edmunds–

Faulk– 1

Gregory–

Haakon–

Hand– 1

Hughes– 16 (12 recovered)

Hyde– 1

Jones–

Lyman– 4

McPherson– 1

Mellette–

Potter–

Stanley– 9 (7 recovered)

Sully– 1

Todd– 16 (up 1. 5 recovered)

Tripp– 2 (up 1)

Walworth– 5

Ziebach– 1