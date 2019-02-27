No injuries, juvenile cited in Thursday accident by Missouri River bridge in Pierre

No one was hurt, but three vehicles received extensive damage in an accident last week on the Pierre side of the bridge over the Missouri River between Pierre and Fort Pierre.

According to information released by the Pierre Police Department today (Wed.), at approximately 6:20pm Thursday (Feb. 21) a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old female from Fort Pierre was going east across the Missouri River bridge into Pierre when she lost control. Her vehicle slid into a westbound vehicle driven by 38-year-old Adam Bertsch of Pierre. The juvenile female’s vehicle continued on, striking another vehicle operated by 46-year-old Douglas Post of Volga. All three vehicles received disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

The juvenile female was cited for Overdriving Road Conditions.