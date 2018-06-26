No Injuries in Early Morning Incinerator Fire North of Pierre

No humans or animals were injured, but part of a hog facility sustained damage in a fire about 5:45 this (Tues.) morning north of Pierre.
Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department chief Jason Roggo says the call was to Christensen Farms.
Roggo says the damage was mainly limited to the incinerator.
Photo from Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.
