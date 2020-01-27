No injuries after semi slides off highway, high centers on RR tracks

Neither the driver nor the cattle were injured when a semi slid off of US Highway 12 west of Keldron, SD, about 1am Thursday (Jan. 23).

Information from the Corson County Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old male from Miles City, Montana, was driving a 1996 Peterbuilt semi tractor pulling a trailer loaded with 42 head of livestock. The eastbound semi failed to negotiate a curve because of snowy and icy conditions, entered the east ditch, went through a fence, went across a pasture and came to a stop after becoming high centered on railroad tracks belonging to BNSF.

Area ranchers assisted in the removal of livestock from the trailer and took them to another location.

Photos courtesy of the Corson County Sheriff’s Office.