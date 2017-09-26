No Gas Found in Homes After Outdoor Gas Leak in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D.- The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a gas leak late yesterday (Mon.) afternoon.

Chief Ian (eye-an) Paul said there was a minor break in a gas line on Grandview Drive. Montanta-Dakota Utilities responded quickly and shut off the leak. Paul says two homes were cleared. No gas was found in either home.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.