No Gas Found in Homes After Outdoor Gas Leak in Pierre

September 26, 2017
By: Dakota Radio Group News

 

PIERRE, S.D.- The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a gas leak late yesterday (Mon.) afternoon.
Chief Ian (eye-an) Paul said there was a minor break in a gas line on Grandview Drive. Montanta-Dakota Utilities responded quickly and shut off the leak. Paul says two homes were cleared. No gas was found in either home.


