No Falling Gas Prices This October

The national gas price average increased three-cents on the week to $2.91. This average is six-cents more than a month ago and 41-cents more than a year ago.

AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl says crude oil accounts for half of the retail pump price and crude is selling at some of the highest price points in four years. She says that means fall and year-end prices are going to be unseasonably expensive.

The current gasoline price average in South Dakota is $2.91; up one cent from last week, up nine cents from last month and 42 cents more than a year ago.

AAA reports fall gas prices have not been this expensive since 2014. At that time, motorists were paying on average more than $3 per gallon.

The nation’s most expensive markets are: Hawaii ($3.84), California ($3.80) and Washington ($3.44).