No. 5 Nevada Outlasts SDSU

RENO, Nev. — South Dakota State men’s basketball pushed No. 7 Nevada to the brink Saturday evening, but fell short of a top-10 upset in a 72-68 setback at Lawlor Events Center. Skyler Flatten was one of three Jacks in double figures, leading the team with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers. Owen King added 13 points and went 5-of-6 from the field with a trio of treys and Tevin King had 10 points, six rebounds and a team-high five assists. Mike Daum and David Jenkins each had eight rebounds for SDSU. Jordan Caroline (21 points, nine rebounds) and Trey Porter (12 points, nine rebounds) had near double-doubles for the Wolf Pack, while Caleb Martin added 20 points. The Jackrabbits are now 9-4 on the season while Nevada moves to 11-0.

(www.gojacks.com)