Nissan recalls over 250K vehicles to replace Takata air bags

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. But they have a moisture-absorbing chemical that was supposed to make them safe. The Nissan recall covers certain 2012 to 2017 NV Cargo and Passenger vans, the 2013 to 2015 Titan pickup and Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV. Nissan will notify owners later this month and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator with one made by a different company.