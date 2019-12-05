Nine Governors Head Up Class 11AA All State Football Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Three Time Defending State Champion Pierre Governor football team has 9 players named today to the Class 11AA All State team for 2019 and another 3 players earning honorable mention. 5 of the players were on offense and 4 on defense. The South Dakota Football Coaches Association announced the team today.

2019 All-State 1st Team 2019 All-State Honorable Mention

Garrett Stout – QB Maguire Raske – RB

Andrew Coverdale -WR Matt Heilman – OL

Regan Bollweg – TE Matt Lusk – DB

Cole Nelson – OL Carston Miller – K

Grey Zabel – OL

Gunnar Gehring – DL

Chase Sattgast – LB

River Iverson – LB

Cade Hinkle – DB

The Governors broke nearly every offensive record in the book this season including the most points scored in a single season in South Dakota history, most points scored in a game, total yards and more.