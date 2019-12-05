Nine Governors Head Up Class 11AA All State Football Team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Three Time Defending State Champion Pierre Governor football team has 9 players named today to the Class 11AA All State team for 2019 and another 3 players earning honorable mention. 5 of the players were on offense and 4 on defense. The South Dakota Football Coaches Association announced the team today.
2019 All-State 1st Team 2019 All-State Honorable Mention
Garrett Stout – QB Maguire Raske – RB
Andrew Coverdale -WR Matt Heilman – OL
Regan Bollweg – TE Matt Lusk – DB
Cole Nelson – OL Carston Miller – K
Grey Zabel – OL
Gunnar Gehring – DL
Chase Sattgast – LB
River Iverson – LB
Cade Hinkle – DB
The Governors broke nearly every offensive record in the book this season including the most points scored in a single season in South Dakota history, most points scored in a game, total yards and more.