Nilsen Wins Gold at Pan American Games

LIMA, Peru — Univerity of South Dakota junior pole vaulter Chris Nilsen brought home the gold Saturday afternoon at the 2019 Pan American Games inside Athletics Stadium. A third-attempt make at 18 feet, 10 ¾ inches (5.76m) vaulted Nilsen ahead of Brazil’s Augusto Dutra da Silva de O in the standings. Nilsen boasted a clean sheet through the first seven bars of the competition. The junior also took three attempts at 19-0 ¾, which would have been a new meet record.

(goyotes.com)