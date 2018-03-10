Nilsen Second in NCAA Pole Vault

  • Home > 
March 10, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goyotes.com)

 

COLLEGE STATION, Texas—South Dakota sophomore Chris Nilsen finished runner-up in the NCAA Indoor Championships pole vault competition Friday at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. The defending indoor champion, Nilsen made 18 feet, 4 1/2 inches, on his first attempt to seal a spot in the top two. Nilsen tallied four first-attempt makes with only one miss prior to the final height of 18-6 1/2. Nilsen earns his third career All-America first team finish with all three performances placing in the top three of the field. Six vaulters took a crack at the final height, but only Kansas junior Hussain Alhizam cleared it.


