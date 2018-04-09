Nilsen Named Athlete of the Month

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota sophomore pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League’s March Athlete of the Month as announced by the league office Friday. Nilsen extends his league record to seven monthly awards in his career, three more awards than any other men’s athlete in league history. March included the NCAA Indoor Championships and the start to the sophomore’s outdoor season. Nilsen earned his third career All-America honor with a runner-up performance in the pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Nilsen tied his personal best of 19 feet, ¼ inch, to win the pole vault at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. The mark sits atop the NCAA leaderboard and marks the seventh-best height in NCAA outdoor history.