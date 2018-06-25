Nilsen Finishes Runner Up at U.S. Championships

  • Home > 
June 25, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goyotes.com)

 

DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota sophomore Chris Nilsen finished runner-up in the pole vault at the 2018 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships inside Drake Stadium over the weekend. Nilsen vaulted 19 feet, ¼ inch, for his sixth meet over the 19-foot barrier this year. The sophomore entered the competition with the top height during the outdoor season after vaulting 19-2 ¾ at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Sam Kendricks captured his eighth American title with a jump of 19-2 ¼. With no IAAF World Outdoor Championships in 2018, Nilsen wrapped up his sophomore year on Saturday.


