Nilsen Finishes Runner Up at U.S. Championships

DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota sophomore Chris Nilsen finished runner-up in the pole vault at the 2018 U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships inside Drake Stadium over the weekend. Nilsen vaulted 19 feet, ¼ inch, for his sixth meet over the 19-foot barrier this year. The sophomore entered the competition with the top height during the outdoor season after vaulting 19-2 ¾ at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist Sam Kendricks captured his eighth American title with a jump of 19-2 ¼. With no IAAF World Outdoor Championships in 2018, Nilsen wrapped up his sophomore year on Saturday.