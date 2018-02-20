Nilsen Earns National Honor

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota sophomore pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has been named the National Athlete of the Week as announced by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Tuesday. Nilsen also earned the Summit League Athlete of the Week award for the fourth time this season and 13th time of his career. Nilsen, earning his first career national honor, vaulted a personal best 19 feet, ¼ inch, at the Nebraska Tune-Up inside the Devaney Center last Friday. The height tied for fifth all-time in NCAA indoor history and ninth in all-conditions in NCAA history. He extended his own NCAA lead this season to six inches above the remainder of the field.