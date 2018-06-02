Nilsen Earns Midwest Region Honor

NEW ORLEANS—South Dakota sophomore Chris Nilsen has been named the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association’s (USTFCCCA) Midwest Field Athlete of the Year, announced Friday. Nilsen earns the USTFCCCA’s Midwest honor for the third time of his career, earning it indoors this season and outdoors a year ago. Nilsen enters the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with the top height of 19 feet, 2 ¾ inches. The sophomore not only leads the NCAA this season, but also boasts the top mark in the United States this spring. The height makes Nilsen the fourth-best performer in NCAA history with the ninth-best clearance.