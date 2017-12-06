Nielsen to Stay at USD

VERMILLION, S.D. – University of South Dakota Football head coach Bob Nelsen is staying put in Vermillion in charge of the USD football team. Nielsen dispelled rumors Tuesday night that he was leaving USD to take the head coaching position at Kent State, an Football Bowl Subdivision team, in Ohio. Nielson’s name had circulated on Sunday by a national college football website, which stated that he had been targeted by Kent State which is led by athletic director Joel Nielsen, who previously spent seven years as USD’s athletic director. Nielsen just finished his second season at USD where he guided the Coyotes to an 8-5 record and the second round of the FCS Football Playoffs. It was the Coyotes first ever visit to the post season since joining the FCS ranks.