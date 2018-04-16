Nichols Facing Drug, Other Charges After Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Pierre

An 18-year-old Pierre man is facing multiple drug and other charges after a traffic stop last night (Sun.).

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of E. Sully Avenue around 8:30pm. The vehicle was later located traveling in the area and contact with the occupants was made in Griffin Park.

During the investigation, officers learned Klarence Nichols was not to have contact with another occupant of the vehicle. As a result, officers arrested Nichols for Violation of a Conditional Bond. Also during the investigation, officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Nichols was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Ingestion of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Ingestion of a Substance to Become Intoxicated and a 24/7 Bond Violation.