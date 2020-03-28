NIAAA Honors Deubrook AD

INDIANAPOLIS – Deubrook Area Schools Athletic Director Paul Neopodal, CAA will receive the 2019 National Interscholastic Athletic Admisnistrators Association State Award of Merit during the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (SDIAAA) state conference. The annual award is provided by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA), for recognition of meritorious dedication to High School and Middle School Athletics. Neopodal is a Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) and has been nominated for Regional Athletic Director of the year twice in 2014 and 2018. He currrently serves on the SDIAAA Executive Committee.