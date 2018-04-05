Next Pierre Water Treatment Plant Informational Meeting April 23

The City of Pierre will host its second public informational meeting about a proposed $35 million water treatment plant April 23 at 5:30pm at Northridge Plaza.

City commissioner Jim Mehlhaff says the meeting is a chance for residents to learn more about the proposed facility and ask questions about it.

Pierre’s water service is supplied by groundwater that is produced from a series of local wells. Additional information about the proposed plant, its financial impact, and the 2017 Drinking Water Report can all be found online at cityofpierre.org.