Next Pierre Water Treatment Plant Informational Meeting April 23

The City of Pierre will host its second public informational meeting about a proposed $35 million water treatment plant April 23 at 5:30pm at Northridge Plaza.
City commissioner Jim Mehlhaff says the meeting is a chance for residents to learn more about the proposed facility and ask questions about it.
Pierre’s water service is supplied by groundwater that is produced from a series of local wells. Additional information about the proposed plant, its financial impact, and the 2017 Drinking Water Report can all be found online at cityofpierre.org.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.