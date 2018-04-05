  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Next Pierre Water Treatment Plant Informational Meeting April 23

Next Pierre Water Treatment Plant Informational Meeting April 23

April 5, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

The City of Pierre will host its second public informational meeting about a proposed $35 million water treatment plant April 23 at 5:30pm at Northridge Plaza. 

City commissioner Jim Mehlhaff says the meeting is a chance for residents to learn more about the proposed facility and ask questions about it.

 

Pierre’s water service is supplied by groundwater that is produced from a series of local wells. Additional information about the proposed plant, its financial impact, and the 2017 Drinking Water Report can all be found online at cityofpierre.org.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia