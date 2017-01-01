New Years Morning Scoreboard

Mens’ College Basketball
SDSU 73, USD 72
Sioux Falls 69, Augustana 62
MSU-Mankato 90, Northern State 85
Womens’ College Basketball
USD 65, SDSU 62
Sioux Falls 71, Augustana 66
Northern State 62, MSU-Mankato 47
High School Boys Basketball
Barefoot Classic @ Sanford Pentagon
Dakota Valley 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54
Hanson 43, McCook Central/Montrose 30
Minneapolis North, Minn. 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56
Vermillion 67, Little Wound 53
Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 47
Washington 60, Sioux Falls Christian 57
Warner 63, Canistota 55
Tea 65, Roosevelt 44
Entringer Classic (Brookings)
Arlington 61, Garretson 58
Castlewood 67, Lake Preston 50
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Estelline 16
DeSmet 57, Deubrook 31
Flandreau 61, Colman-Egan 42
Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Deuel 45
Sioux Valley 81, Dell Rapids 72
Madison 68, Chester 57
High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 23
USHL
Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Fargo Force 2 OT
ECHL
Idaho Steelheads 4, Rapid City Rush 3 OT
High School Hockey
Boys
Brookings Rangers 2 Sioux Falls Flyers West 1
Mitchell Marlins 6, Aberdeen Cougars 5
Rushmore Thunder 10, Sioux Center 1
Girls
Sioux Falls Flyers 5, Oahe Lady Capitals 1
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.