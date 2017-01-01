  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • New Years Morning Scoreboard

New Years Morning Scoreboard

Sports Ball Clip Art
January 1, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

 Mens’ College Basketball

SDSU 73, USD 72

Sioux Falls 69, Augustana 62

MSU-Mankato 90, Northern State 85

Womens’ College Basketball

USD 65, SDSU 62

Sioux Falls 71, Augustana 66

Northern State 62, MSU-Mankato 47

High School Boys Basketball

Barefoot Classic @ Sanford Pentagon
Dakota Valley 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Hanson 43, McCook Central/Montrose 30

Minneapolis North, Minn. 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56

Vermillion 67, Little Wound 53

Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 47

Washington 60, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Warner 63, Canistota 55

Tea 65, Roosevelt 44

Entringer Classic (Brookings)
Arlington 61, Garretson 58

Castlewood 67, Lake Preston 50

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Estelline 16

DeSmet 57, Deubrook 31

Flandreau 61, Colman-Egan 42

Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 45

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Deuel 45

Sioux Valley 81, Dell Rapids 72

Madison 68, Chester 57

High School Girls Basketball

Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 23

USHL

Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Fargo Force 2   OT

ECHL

Idaho Steelheads 4, Rapid City Rush 3   OT

High School Hockey

Boys

Brookings Rangers 2 Sioux Falls Flyers West 1

Mitchell Marlins 6, Aberdeen Cougars 5

Rushmore Thunder 10, Sioux Center 1

Girls

Sioux Falls Flyers 5, Oahe Lady Capitals 1


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia