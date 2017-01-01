New Years Morning Scoreboard

Mens’ College Basketball SDSU 73, USD 72 Sioux Falls 69, Augustana 62 MSU-Mankato 90, Northern State 85 Womens’ College Basketball USD 65, SDSU 62 Sioux Falls 71, Augustana 66 Northern State 62, MSU-Mankato 47 High School Boys Basketball Barefoot Classic @ Sanford Pentagon

Dakota Valley 70, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54 Hanson 43, McCook Central/Montrose 30 Minneapolis North, Minn. 69, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56 Vermillion 67, Little Wound 53 Waverly-South Shore 50, Leola/Frederick 47 Washington 60, Sioux Falls Christian 57 Warner 63, Canistota 55 Tea 65, Roosevelt 44 Entringer Classic (Brookings)

Arlington 61, Garretson 58 Castlewood 67, Lake Preston 50 Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Estelline 16 DeSmet 57, Deubrook 31 Flandreau 61, Colman-Egan 42 Hamlin 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 45 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Deuel 45 Sioux Valley 81, Dell Rapids 72 Madison 68, Chester 57 High School Girls Basketball Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 23 USHL Sioux Falls Stampede 3, Fargo Force 2 OT ECHL Idaho Steelheads 4, Rapid City Rush 3 OT High School Hockey Boys Brookings Rangers 2 Sioux Falls Flyers West 1 Mitchell Marlins 6, Aberdeen Cougars 5 Rushmore Thunder 10, Sioux Center 1 Girls Sioux Falls Flyers 5, Oahe Lady Capitals 1

