New Years Eve Bull Riding Planned in Fort Pierre

Fort Pierre mayor Gloria Hanson and fairgrounds manager Scott Deal visited with KGFX’s morning show host Scott Lane on his “People in the Neighborhood” program about the happenings in the town of Fort Pierre. Tune in to 1060 AM KGFX every Wednesday morning at 7:35am for the Fort Pierre Mayor report. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Scott-Deal-and-Mayor-Hanson-12-20-17.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.