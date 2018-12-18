New weather alert system for Stanley and Hughes county residents

Stanley and Hughes County residents can now receive emergency weather information through the AlertSense system.

Rob Fines is the emergency management director for both counties. He says the service is free.

Fines says the service is part of a larger network in South Dakota.

The City of Pierre is taking AlertSense a step beyond weather alerts. Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says city officials can use the service to send a variety of information directly to residents via text message, email or landline.

Residents of the two counties can sign up for the AlertSense services through a link on the Hughes and Stanley County Emergency Management website.

AlertSense uses geo-coding, which means alerts are tied to the physical addresses entered on the AlertSense registration form. Aside from local emergency information, people who sign up with AlertSense, can also opt to receive geographically relevant alerts from the National Weather Service.

Participants have full control over their alert preferences and can change them at any time. These alerts are provided free of charge, however standard text messaging rates and other charges may apply.