New virtual tour through Black Hills National Forest

South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest is the star of Your Forests Your Future’s latest film in their More Than Just Forests series. The South Dakota Department of Tourism partnered with Your Forest Your Future and the Black Hills National Forest to garner high quality video assets to promote the Black Hills National Forest. The video will be utilized in visitor centers across the Black Hills National Forest and in marketing efforts to promote the forest. Viewers can watch the sun rise on sublime rock formations, virtually experience the catch of a fish in one of the wild streams, fly through golden grassland, ride on horseback through ponderosa forest, and head to the top of a lookout for a jaw-dropping 360-view of rugged country rising from the plains below. The More Than Just Forests film series by Your Forests Your Future is designed to excite people about their national forests and encourage them to join the conversations around the future of these special places. “The Black Hills National Forest is a treasure to not only the people who live here, but to all who come to visit,” said Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor. “The video spotlights some of the most beautiful places on earth and we are thrilled to be a partner with South Dakota Department of Tourism and Your Forests Your Future to show Americans their national forest.” Vimeo link: Vimeo: vimeo.com/yourforestsyourfuture/blackhills Your Forests Your Future landing page: https://yourforestsyourfuture.org/forests/black-hills