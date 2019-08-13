New staff members added to Pierre School District

The Pierre School District’s new teacher in-service was held today. New certified staff are: Back row: Brody Gilbertson, Sam Naasz, Shana Davis, Karen Pogany, Matt DeBoer, Stacy Mertes, Jana Poston, Patrick Skroch, Sean Clancy, Elizabeth Clancy. Middle Row: Lexi Lafave, Kirstyn Larsen, Kasey Gibson, Alicia Ferrilli, Alli Hedman, Meggie Steiner, Corina Repman, Ashley Grambihler, Carley Lehrke, Alison Bowers, Brenda Gortmaker. Front Row: Nicole Roth, Martha Johnson, Megan Neuharth, Randi Diehm, Nicole Thorson, Tori Moore, Kaci Keinholz, Holly Cole.