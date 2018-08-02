New Season Brings New Hope for Governor Soccer

PIERRE, S.D. – The high school soccer season in South Dakota begins one week from today and the Pierre Governors have been preparing for their season opener since Monday under the direction of second year head coach Sean Blanchette. Coach Blanchette says that the team graduated 3 players from last year’s team but everybody else is back.

The Governors failed to make the playoffs and wins were hard to come by because the Governors could not score goals. Coach Blanchette is hoping to change that this year.

The coach says the system is the same but the mentality of the kids will be the key.

Dakota Radio Group sports asked Coach Blanchette what he learned from last year being his first as head coach that he will change going into this year.

The Governors open their season hosting Brandon Valley next Friday at the Pierre Indian Learning Center soccer fields.