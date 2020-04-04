New SDSU Volleyball Coach Facing Unseen Challanges

BROOKINGS, S.D. – First-year head volleyball coach Dan Georgalas began his duties at South Dakota State in the beginning of January. As he was just settling into his new position, the COVID-19 outbreak presented new challenges. Things were moving in the right direction with the team and new coaching staff before the student-athletes went home for spring break. The squad was set to increase its weekly practice hours and get into the full swing of spring training when they returned from spring break. However, during spring break the spread of COVID-19 increased. It was later announced that classes would be moved online for the rest of the semester and students were to remain at home. Additionally, State had three home scrimmages that were canceled.

The team and coaching staff have been doing weekly virtual meetings via zoom. The student-athletes have been provided with voluntary workouts to do from home, while Georgalas has also been sending volleyball training videos for the girls to watch just so that volleyball is still on their mind. Georgalas told his team that the situation could be worse. While they are just missing out on offseason training, other team’s competition seasons were canceled. In addition to the effect on athletics that COVID-19 has had, students and professors have also been tackling a new challenge of all online classes.

Georgalas had just completed his coaching staff with the hire of assistant coach Courtney Chacon. She had just started her new roll at SDSU days before students were told to remain home. Recruiting has also taken on a whole new look during this time, due to no on or off campus visits being allowed until at least May 31.

With so much still unknown, all that Georgalas, his staff, and team can do is plan and hope for the time when things start to look up and everyone can be together again.