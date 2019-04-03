New SDSU Hoops Coach to Hold Meet and Greet

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State fans are invited to an informal meet and greet with new men’s basketball coach Eric Henderson on Monday at 5 p.m., hosted by Cubby’s Sports Bar and Grill. Jackrabbit athletics will host the celebration recognizing Henderson and members of the coaching staff, with food and drink will be available for purchase. Henderson, who served as an assistant for the South Dakota State University men’s basketball team the past three seasons (including a year as associate head coach), was promoted to head coach on March 27. Longtime assistant Rob Klinkefus was also promoted to associate head coach.