South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg made his first of what is likely to be many appearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning in Pierre. The ‘AG’ was speaking on behalf of SB20, a bill to essentially update language used in various consumer protection laws, such as changing ‘telegram’ to ‘electronic communications.’

“This is not a very controversial bill,” said Ravnsborg. “We’re just trying to get away from the telegram.”

The bill passed committee on a 7-0 vote with a recommendation that it be placed on the consent calendar for the full Senate.

Committee member Stace Nelson quipped, “I’m just sorry to we don’t have the telegraph anymore.”