New provisions for 14-18 year olds’ driver licenses become law July 1

Provisions which strengthen South Dakota’s current driver’s license laws for 14-18 year old drivers take effect July 1.

The changes were part of Senate Bill 113, which was approved by this year’s state Legislature and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem.

Highlights of the bill include:

Changes the require length of time to hold a car or motorcycle instruction permit from 180 days to 275 days;

Adds a new requirement for 50 hours of parent/guardian supervised driving, including 10 hours of which must be during inclement weather and another 10 hours at night;

Extends the period of time a minor who has passed a driver’s ed course must drive on an instruction permit from 90 days to 180 days;

Changes the age for a mandatory restricted minor’s permit from 16 to 18; and,

Prohibits passengers outside the immediate/family or household for the first six months driving on restricted permit, and one non-family/household member second six-month period.

The entire list of provisions in the bill can be found at: https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing.

People with questions about the changes can contact the state Driver Licensing Program at dpsdl@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6883.