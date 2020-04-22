New Pierre Regional Airport manager ready to get started

The new Pierre Regional Airport manager has been on the job for about a week.

Cameron Howard told the city commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting things are going well.

Howard will oversee all airport operations including facilities management, licensing and regulations, federal reporting, hangar and hay leases, Airport Rescue Firefighter Operations, as well as coordination with the federal Transportation Safety Administration, Skywest/United Express, Mustang Aviation, state and federal Departments of Transportation and local vendors.

Howard replaces Mike Isaacs who served as Pierre’s Airport Manager from 2008 to January of this year.