New National Poll Shows Impacts of Rural Economy on Farmer Mental Health

A majority of farmers and farmworkers say financial issues, farm or business problems and fear of losing the farm impact farmers’ mental health. Other factors included stress, weather, the economy, isolation and social stigma, according to a new national poll by Morning Consult commissioned by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Polling found that many rural adults have either personally sought care or have a family member who has sought care for a mental health condition. Three in four rural adults, 75 percent said it’s important to reduce the stigma about mental health in the agriculture community, while two in three farmers and farmworkers, 66 percent, said the same. Large majorities of rural Americans polled agreed that cost, social stigma and embarrassment would make it harder for them to seek help or treatment for mental health conditions. In response to the results, AFBF President Zippy Duvall said, “we can and must do more to address farmer stress and mental health issues in rural America.”