New Mega Millions rules taking effect Oct. 31

PIERRE, S.D.- The South Dakota Lottery’s Mega Millions game will soon feature a new option for those looking to win the big one.

Beginning Oct. 31, Mega Millions will feature a “Just the Jackpot” option, which gives players two chances at the jackpot for $3. If players choose the “Just Jackpot” option, they will not be eligible to win any prizes outside of the jackpot.

The option is one of the changes to Mega Millions that were approved by South Dakota’s Rules Review Committee at its Sept. 25 meeting. Other changes include an increase in price to $2 per play, a higher starting jackpot, increases in lower tier prize amounts, a decrease in the number of white balls and an increase in the number of Mega Balls.

Today’s (Sept. 28) is the final chance for Mega Millions players to purchase a 9-draw. The first drawing with the new rules will take place Oct. 31.

For more information on Mega Millions, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/megamillions/.