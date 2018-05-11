New Medicare Card Rollout

Medicare users will receive new cards in the mail in the coming months by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

To combat identify theft, the South Dakota Senior Health Information and Insurance Education (SHIINE) program says these cards will feature a new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier number instead of a Social Security Number.

Medicare beneficiaries should make sure their address is correct with the Social Security Administration in order to receive their new card. If you would like to update your address with the SSA, please visit www.ssa.gov or call 1-800-772-1213.

The mailings will be staggered throughout the year and are expected to begin in South Dakota in June. The transition to the new cards is expected to be complete by April 2019.